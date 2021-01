NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Chaves County Sheriff’s Department added a four-legged deputy to their ranks last week. Felek is the first K9 with the department in more than 25 years.

Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herriginton said they will be using the dog at the detention center as well as search and rescue. He also says the main goal is helping make a dent in the drug problem in southeast New Mexico. The new unit was made possible after getting $15,000 in donations from the community.