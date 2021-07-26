Chaves Co. sheriff cracking down on illegal dumping

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Chaves County is dealing with a huge illegal dumping problem and the sheriff says he has had enough. If you go to the county dump site off of Miller and Objiwa just outside of Roswell, you’ll see something that doesn’t belong. There’s trash and waste left outside of and next to receptacles and the county is fed up with it.

Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington says people need to be held accountable and they will be enforcing stricter measures on illegal dumpers.



“I will be having deputies sitting at these locations in between calls you know they just stop by randomly and if we catch anybody dumping trash there or if someone reports that to us, can get us a license plate number, take any photos or videos, whatever they can of these individuals doing this, we will go out and arrest them,” Sheriff Herrington said.

Javier Ortega, of Hagerman, uses the site regularly and always places his waste in the receptacle and says this mess has been going on for weeks. “You know, I came out two weeks ago over here and it was full of trash all over here you know the tanks was [sic] there, there was mostly trash on the cement over there.”



The county has had to move the trash they have been collecting to Carlsbad due to the recent rains. Now that things are drying up, they will be moving trash to the Roswell landfill but want people to know that if they are caught illegally dumping, they will pay the price of a fine and arrest.

The sheriff is encouraging people to do the right thing. “When you go to take your trash to these receptacles take time, get out, put it in the receptacle check to see if it’s full before you even think of dumping it on the ground,” Sheriff Herrington said.

The fine for the first offense is an arrest and a $50 citation but it could increase based on the offense and how much trash is being dumped.