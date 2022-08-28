SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Years’ worth of work and hours of community meetings appear to show Santa Feans are still split on what they think should happen to the controversial plaza obelisk.

It’s been almost two years since the “Soldiers Obelisk,” which was on display since 1866, was toppled by protestors in the Santa Fe Plaza. Now, a group tasked with figuring out the future of the obelisk is releasing their final report.

Those against the statue say the monument celebrated the killing of Native Americans. Those in favor of the obelisk, say its removal dishonors Hispanic veterans.

After 50 people pulled for 20 minutes to get the monument down in October 2022, Santa Fe Mayor Allan Weber ordered it to be put in storage until a consensus could be reached about its future.

That’s when the CHART program was tasked with getting community engagement on what to do with the spot in the center of the plaza. The 145-page document surveyed Santa Feans about a variety of topics including what they wanted to see happen to the Obelisk. It appears they are still divided.

The document shows that 33% of those asked want to replace the monument. They say an offensive phrase originally etched on the monument is so offensive even its memory should have no place in any public place. They say removing the monument and replacing it with something else will promote healing.

The document also mentions over 31% want to restore the soldiers’ monument. They say it honors Hispanic and Pueblo veterans. They say restoring the monument with contextual signage will also promote healing.

In the report, most CHART participants agreed the city mismanaged what happened with the obelisk. They also agree the toppling was illegal and shouldn’t have happened. Ultimately, CHART recommended the city should leave what remains of the obelisk and add signage about the ongoing debate.

The full report also covers what residents would like to see more of in the city including more public art, hosting more multicultural events, and possibly creating a Santa Fe history museum.

CHART will present its report to the Santa Fe governing body on August 31. However, this is only a presentation and the governing body will not make a final decision.