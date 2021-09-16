CHART project opens survey asking how Santa Fe should better understand its history

New Mexico News

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is opening a public survey asking how Santa Fe could better understand its history. The survey asks questions about recognizing cultural differences and being good ancestors for the next generations of Santa Feans.

The project started because of the toppling of the obelisk last year, and vandalism of other monuments. The survey will close in December. For more information or to fill the survey, visit chartsantafe.com.

