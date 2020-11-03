Charges pending after shooting at Trump parade in Los Lunas

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Health Department will stop giving personalized letters to employees about their COVID-19 diagnosis. Workers had sought the letters in order to get time off from work after they tested positive. Health Department officials say demand for the letters has increased so much they can't keep up. The state will instead offer guidance and best practices to both employees and employers about how to handle that time off.

According to a news release, NMDOH recommends that employees who have been exposed to a person who is positive for COVID-19: