Charges pending after shooting at Trump parade in Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Lunas Police are investigating a shooting during a Trump parade Monday. It happened at about 6 p.m. near Highway 314 and Main Street. Police say several people in two different cars got into an argument when several shots rang out. It’s not known what led up to the argument or if it was politically motivated. No one was hurt and police have not made any arrests but police say criminal charges are pending. Officers will also be out on patrol Tuesday night as a precaution.
