Charges filed against man accused of murdering Roswell woman, kidnapping son

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been revealed about the murder of a Roswell woman and the kidnapping of her 3-year-old son that triggered an Amber Alert.

Wednesday night, police filed murder charges against the boy’s father. Police believe Jorge Rico-Ruvira may have fled to Mexico with the boy, 3-year-old Osiel Ernesto Rico after strangling the boy’s mother, Isela Mauricio-Sanchez in their Roswell home.

The arrest affidavit reveals Isela and the boy were last seen alive on Monday. The next day, family members arrived at the home concerned after not hearing from her and found her body.

Also at the home was Isela’s 8-year-old daughter, who said she thought her mom was asleep but tried to wake her up and she wouldn’t open her eyes. Rico-Ruvira and the boy were gone, along with their clothing.

The complaint also states Rico-Ruvira was arrested back in October for attempting to strangle Mauricio-Sanchez after accusing her of cheating on him. He was taken into custody by ICE but later released.

Police say Rico-Ruvira took more than $1,000 out of the bank after the murder. Police are still looking for him and the boy. They’re believed to be traveling in an older GMC Yukon SUV with a turquoise license plate MNF231.

Family members told police that Rico-Ruvira is in the country illegally and has no family here. They believe he’s likely back in Mexico.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately. They do believe the boy’s life is in danger.