SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges have been dropped against Joy Ebel, the woman accused of coughing in a health care worker’s face. In December 2020, at the height of the pandemic, police say Ebel was at the La Familia Medical Center in Santa Fe. They say staff members asked her several times to put her mask on and say she then coughed on the worker.

Ebel denied the claims saying she didn’t cough intentionally saying she lifted her mask up just to breathe. Charges of battery on a health care worker were dropped without prejudice, meaning they can be refiled.