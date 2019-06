HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges have been dropped against a Hobbs mother accused in the death of her 1-month-old son.

Lea County deputies arrested Querida Padilla for child abuse earlier this month—months after the infant died. They say an autopsy found the child had signs of trauma to his head and neck.

Now, the District Attorney says in a joint decision with the sheriff, she’s dropping the charges against Padilla because new information requires more investigation first.