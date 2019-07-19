Charges dismissed against former state senator

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges against former State Sen. Tim Jennings have been dismissed.

Earlier this year, Chaves County deputies visited Jennings’ home after finding his car crashed in a ditch. Investigators believe Jennings was drunk, but he was only charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Now that charge has been dropped for lack of evidence.

His attorney argued he just got stuck and it’s not considered an accident since no other property or person was involved. He also said prosecutors failed to turn over evidence showing any damage in the case, which would be required given the charge.

Judge Brad Hall agreed to dismissing the case. It cannot be refiled.