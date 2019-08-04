Charge dropped against former magistrate judge

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) -A charge has been dismissed against a former New Mexico judge accused in a secret recording case.

According to the Farmington Daily Times, a judge tossed out a misdemeanor count of contempt of court against former Aztec Magistrate Court Judge Connie Johnston. Back in 2017, the state supreme court removed her from office for misconduct, a state claiming that she recorded private conversations in the courthouse.

Johnston still faces 13 criminal charges filed by New Mexico Attorney General’s office. She has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss