Charge dropped against former magistrate judge

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) -A charge has been dismissed against a former New Mexico judge accused in a secret recording case.

According to the Farmington Daily Times, a judge tossed out a misdemeanor count of contempt of court against former Aztec Magistrate Court Judge Connie Johnston. Back in 2017, the state supreme court removed her from office for misconduct, a state claiming that she recorded private conversations in the courthouse.

Johnston still faces 13 criminal charges filed by New Mexico Attorney General’s office. She has pleaded not guilty.