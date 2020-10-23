Chaparral fire burns 2 homes, several vehicles

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KRQE) – Dona Ana County officials report that a fire in Chaparral burned homes, vehicles, and land on Thursday. The county states that Dona Ana County firefighter crews responded to a fire on the 900 block of Sands Drive around 12:16 p.m. to find two homes, two camper trailers, eight vehicles, and two acres burned.

The high winds and two electrical poles that caught fire were also reportedly factors in the blaze’s rapid spread. There was a lack of water during the incident and a water shuttle operation had to be initiated by fire crews.

Several Dona Ana fire crews were sent to the blaze and Far South Fire from Otero County and West Valley Fire from Texas also provided aid during the incident. The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance with traffic and crowd control.

No firefighters or civilians were injured in the fire which was extinguished in about one hour and 45 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation and a dollar amount of the damage has yet to be determined.

