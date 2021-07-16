Change of venue request sought for Rio Arriba sheriff’s cases

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Prosecutors are asking for a chance of venue for the pending trial and possible re-trial of Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan. The special prosecutor is saying media coverage of both Lujan’s cases is making it hard to find an impartial jury.

Related Coverage:

The state is requesting to move the trials to Dona Ana, Chaves, or San Juan counties. Lujan is scheduled for a trial later this month for three misdemeanor counts of resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer. The online motion hearing is scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES