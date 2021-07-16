Change of venue request sought for Rio Arriba sheriff’s cases

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Prosecutors are asking for a chance of venue for the pending trial and possible re-trial of Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan. The special prosecutor is saying media coverage of both Lujan’s cases is making it hard to find an impartial jury.

The state is requesting to move the trials to Dona Ana, Chaves, or San Juan counties. Lujan is scheduled for a trial later this month for three misdemeanor counts of resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer. The online motion hearing is scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m.