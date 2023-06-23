RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Chance Fire, burning three miles northwest of Ruidoso, has some residents on edge even as crews have contained forward progress. The fire broke out around noon on June 23 near Chance Loop. It’s in the area of homes and a popular hiking area some three miles from the village center. “It’s kinda, scary having any kind of fire, especially with the dry hot weather,” said Alexis Bennet who spends summers in Ruidoso.

For people in Ruidoso, the hazy skies are an all-too-familiar sight this time of year. It was just a year ago that the McBride Fire burned homes in the village and took two lives. Officials said residents have learned to be on alert. “We’ve also learned as a community to kind of make those plans to, okay if we’re going to be evacuated, let’s have someplace to go, and a lot of people have exercised those personal plans,” said LT. Kirk Wilson, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

As many as six crews from around the region were battling the fire. As of Friday night, just one state fire team and the United States Forest Service remained on the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.