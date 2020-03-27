1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Friday briefing WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Champion high school wrestler thwarts kidnapping

New Mexico

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Sixteen-year-old Canaan Bower of Mayfield High School was a gas station in Las Cruces Thursday when he witnessed a man trying to kidnap a baby and a three-year-old.

The kids and their mother had just gotten off of a Greyhound bus. Deputies say the man then attacked several people at the store who tried to intervene that’s when Bower ran across the street, grabbed the man and threw him to the ground, where he kept him pinned until deputies arrived.

Bower just took first in District 3-5A Wrestling Championships in February. The sheriff says Bower helped save lives. The suspect, 22-year-old Daniel Arroyo Beltran of Phoenix was charged with kidnapping and battery.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞