Champion high school wrestler thwarts kidnapping

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Sixteen-year-old Canaan Bower of Mayfield High School was a gas station in Las Cruces Thursday when he witnessed a man trying to kidnap a baby and a three-year-old.

The kids and their mother had just gotten off of a Greyhound bus. Deputies say the man then attacked several people at the store who tried to intervene that’s when Bower ran across the street, grabbed the man and threw him to the ground, where he kept him pinned until deputies arrived.

Bower just took first in District 3-5A Wrestling Championships in February. The sheriff says Bower helped save lives. The suspect, 22-year-old Daniel Arroyo Beltran of Phoenix was charged with kidnapping and battery.

