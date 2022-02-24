NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management is hosting a webinar Thursday night to discuss protections for Chaco Canyon. The bureau is asking for the public’s comments on a new proposal to stop oil and gas leasing within ten miles of the park for the next 20 years.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. and is being held via zoom. Pre-registration is required.