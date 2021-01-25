Cerrillos artist selected to display work in National Museum of Women in the Arts exhibition

WATCH: Full interview with Nancy Olson, president of the New Mexico State Committee of the National Museum for Women in the Arts

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. is the only major museum in the world solely dedicated to championing women through the arts. In 1984, the museum created its network of national and international outreach committees and the one in New Mexico is one of 23 worldwide committees.

The theme for this year’s Women to Watch exhibition is paper. New Mexico Committee president Nancy Olson discusses the exhibition and provides additional background on the state’s committee.

Women to Watch features emerging and underrepresented artists from the states and countries in which the museum has outreach committees. According to NMWA, each biannual exhibition focuses on a specific medium or theme that is chosen by NMWA curators.

As the 2020 exhibition theme was paper, the Paper Routes 2020 opened in mid-October. Mira Burack of Cerrillos was selected by museum curators to exhibit her work and images of her artwork can be seen on the NMWA website.

Due to COVID, the Museum was closed for most of the exhibition but you may view a curated tour of the entire exhibition online. The New Mexico Committee is currently in need of volunteers including a social media coordinator, blog writer, and web developer. Those who are interested can find more information on volunteering on the New Mexico Committee’s website.

For additional information on the New Mexico State Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts, visit the organization’s website and Facebook page.