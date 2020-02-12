Closings & Delays
Census group awards $100K in outreach grants to reach undercounted populations

New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico campaign aimed at increasing census populations gave out grant money to increase participation. The Albuquerque Journal reports that NM Counts 2020 recently awarded $100,000 in grant money to 15 nonprofits.

The goal is to count historically undercounted populations in the state census. The City of Albuquerque’s website says that over a 10-year period, one uncounted person can cost cities and counties $30,000 in federal funding.

The Journal states that nonprofit groups will aim to focus on minority, transient, transgender communities and housing insecure populations. The governor’s office estimates around 43% of New Mexico’s population live in hard-to-count regions.

That number is equal to about 900,000 people.

