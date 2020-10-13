Cell tower built in community near Gallup

RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) -Pockets in the Sierra Blanca mountain range are packed with tourists searching for an outdoor getaway of fishing, hunting, and eventually skiing. But this year the pandemic and New Mexico health orders have forced some shops and businesses in the New Mexico village of Ruidoso to close, creating uncertainty for a place so vested in visitors.

“People are worried,” said Cynthia Black, 65, a retired geophysicist who lives in nearby Nogal. “We just don't know what's going to happen.”