Cell phone records lead police to alleged murderer of Mennonite woman

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies say cell phone records helped them track down the airman charged with the murder of Sasha Krause.

Mark Gooch is accused of murdering the Sunday School teacher who was part of the Farmington Mennonite community back in January. Her body was found in Arizona a month later.

Authorities say Gooch’s cell phone was the only one communicating with the same cell towers as Krause’s phone before her’s dropped off west of Farmington. Earlier this week, Gooch pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder.

