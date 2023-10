CUBA, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday morning October 27, a cell phone lithium battery exploded at Cuba High School. Several individuals were involved in the explosion, with one person transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment and others treated for minor injuries on the scene.

According to Sandoval County Fire Chief Masterson, there is no hazmat contamination or fire risk remaining. The chief says that the scene at the school is stable. No further information has been released.