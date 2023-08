NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Navajo Code Talkers and local veterans are being celebrated Monday, August 14, in honor of ‘Navajo Code Talkers Day.’ The event is being hosted by the “Diné Naazbaa Partnership” at the Window Rock Fairgrounds from 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The event will feature a parade, honor run, gourd dance and other activities for guests. One of the three living Navajo Code Talkers, Peter MacDonald, will be in attendance.