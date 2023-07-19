SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Opera is celebrating a huge milestone, this year marks the 50th Anniversary of the Pueblo Opera Program. The program offers opera youth nights, which gives kids exposure to the fine arts. In honor of the 50th Anniversary, a new documentary is highlighting the program.

For the past 50 years the Pueblo Opera Program has given more than 100,000 kids and their families access to the opera. Antoinette Herrera grew up in the pueblo of Santa Clara and says the program opened many doors for her. “As I got older I was like wow it made me interested in World History, it made me want to know more about different cultures,” said Herrera.

Beverly R. Singer, the director of the documentary ‘The Pueblo Opera Program: And What Could Be Next’ said she’s surprised to learn how many kids are interested in the arts. “What was more exciting was to find out how many young people were inspired to become artists, creative people, technical theater people, musicians,” said Singer.

The Documentary will premiere on July 30th at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe.