Celebrate Veterans Day in Santa Fe during Navy Week

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of 13 Navy Weeks being held nationally in 2021, Santa Fe Navy Week brings a variety of assets, equipment, and personnel to the city. The weeklong series of engagements are designed to bring America’s Navy closer to the communities it serves.

Santa Fe Navy Week will feature demonstrations, performances, and engagements that will include sailors and personnel assigned to the following:

USS Santa Fe (SSN 763)

USS Constitution

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

Naval Surface Warfare Center Detachment White Sands

Navy Band Southwest

Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

Navy Operational Support Center Albuquerque

Navy Talent Acquisition Group Phoenix

Naval History and Heritage Command

United States Naval Academy and Naval Office of Small Business Programs

For more information on 2021 Santa Fe Navy Week, visit outreach.navy.mil.