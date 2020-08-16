CDC: NM alcohol-related deaths almost double national average

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico continues to Lead the nation in alcohol-related deaths. According the CDC, the national average for alcohol-related deaths was 27.4 per 100,000 residents.

However, the CDC says that the state’s alcohol-related death rate is 52.3 per 100,000 residents, which is almost twice the rate of the country as a whole. Secretary Kathy Kunkel with the state department of health says the New Mexico must use every tool available to reduce alcohol-related death and years of potential life lost due to excessive alcohol use.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss