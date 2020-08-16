CDC: NM alcohol-related deaths almost double national average

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico continues to Lead the nation in alcohol-related deaths. According the CDC, the national average for alcohol-related deaths was 27.4 per 100,000 residents.

However, the CDC says that the state’s alcohol-related death rate is 52.3 per 100,000 residents, which is almost twice the rate of the country as a whole. Secretary Kathy Kunkel with the state department of health says the New Mexico must use every tool available to reduce alcohol-related death and years of potential life lost due to excessive alcohol use.