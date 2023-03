RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire left the abandoned Rio Rancho Jewish Center heavily damaged. The fire department says it learned about the fire near Haynes Park around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night.

When they arrived, flames were coming out of the first and second-floor windows. No one was inside at the time and the utilities were shut off, but the fire department says portions of the building are at risk of collapsing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.