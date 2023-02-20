CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire investigators have ruled out foul play after four people died in a Clovis house fire. The fire broke out at a home on the 500 block of Wallace back on January 12.

Investigators were not able to determine what caused the fire, but they say it was contained to the kitchen, and a portable stove was found on the floor. A preliminary autopsy revealed all four people inside suffered from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.