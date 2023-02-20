CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire investigators have ruled out foul play after four people died in a Clovis house fire. The fire broke out at a home on the 500 block of Wallace back on January 12.

Story continues below:

Investigators were not able to determine what caused the fire, but they say it was contained to the kitchen, and a portable stove was found on the floor. A preliminary autopsy revealed all four people inside suffered from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.