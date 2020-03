FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies and firefighters in San Juan County put on their cowboy hats Monday to round up some bovine.

The livestock trailer they were in was involved in a crash on Highway 64, west of Farmington. The fire department says cattle roamed for miles, but all the cattle have been accounted for.

According to San Juan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, New Mexico State Police have taken over the investigation in the vehicle crash.