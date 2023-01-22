CATRON COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — The Catron County Sheriff’s Office found a suspect on the run for the last four months. They released the information about the arrest on their Facebook page.
The office received a call back in September that Stephanie McCall violated her parole and was a fugitive on the run.
McCall and her son, Jason Chavez, are accused of committing a home invasion in Reserve in October. Chavez was taken into custody, but McCall wasn’t found.
She was picked up Saturday at home in Aragon.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Have you seen this car? Grey sedan sought in Albuquerque Domino’s robbery
- Albuquerque: Handmade sign warns Albuquerque drivers of a speed camera
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 20 – Jan. 26
- New Mexico: Alec Baldwin and film armorer to be criminally charged in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting
McCall is facing charges for the parole violation and the home invasion.