CATRON COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — The Catron County Sheriff’s Office found a suspect on the run for the last four months. They released the information about the arrest on their Facebook page.

The office received a call back in September that Stephanie McCall violated her parole and was a fugitive on the run.

McCall and her son, Jason Chavez, are accused of committing a home invasion in Reserve in October. Chavez was taken into custody, but McCall wasn’t found.

She was picked up Saturday at home in Aragon.

McCall is facing charges for the parole violation and the home invasion.