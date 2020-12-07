Cat in Belen stuck on electric pole for 3 days

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A cat in Belen is thanking her lucky stars after what could have cost her all nine lives. The cat managed to climb to the top of an electric pole but couldn’t find her way back down.

Neighbors say she was up there for three days before fire crews were called to rescue her. The cat was taken to the Valencia Animal County Shelter and will be available for adoption this Friday.

The Valencia County Animal Shelter is also asking for donations to continue sending animals out of state. The shelter has started a fundraiser to help support its animal transport program, which helps cut down on the shelter’s euthanasia rate. Each week, they transport 20 to 35 cats and dogs to New Hope Rescue in Colorado Springs. They say the monetary help is needed to continue paying for the animals’ medical exams and driving trips.

