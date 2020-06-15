Cat found with arrow in its head

Warning: Video contains graphic content.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Police are trying to find the person who shot a cat with an arrow. The cat wandered into the backyard of a home near 16th Street and Avenue S on Friday morning. Eunice Animal Control officials don’t believe the cat was feral but it didn’t have a collar or microchip. Staff believes the cat may have been wondering for days with the arrow in its head.

“I don’t know how someone could do that to an animal even if you’re not an animal person. I don’t see why someone would be using a living animal or even any animal as shooting targets,” said Sarah Porras of Eunice Animal Control. Once they caught the cat they had to euthanize it due to its extensive injuries. Police are investigating.

