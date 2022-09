CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Election season has kicked early in Corrales where voters are casting their ballots for the powerful position of pet mayor. This year’s fierce eight-way fight includes three dogs, a cat, a goat, a guinea pig, a horse, and boar. Voting runs until 5 p.m. Saturday.

The pet mayor is elected each fall during the Corrales Harvest Festival which also features a peat parade, local crafts, historical demonstrations, and more. That runs through Sunday.