Case of alleged racial profiling at Santa Fe convenience store to move forward

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The case for a college student who claims he was kicked out of convenience store because of his race is moving forward.

Twenty-two-year-old Jordan McDowell says he was buying candy inside a Santa Fe Allsup’s when an employee called police to kick him out. Police spoke to McDowell and the employee but didn’t take any action.

The ACLU then filed a complaint with the New Mexico Human Rights Bureau. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the agency ruled last week there is probable cause in the case.

A hearing is scheduled in December if mediation discussions fall through.

