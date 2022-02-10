NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A historic house and Corrales property is now open for the season. Visitors are once again able to tour Casa San Ysidro. And this year, every second Saturday of the month is free from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

There are also a number of events throughout the year, from a history of coins, to the history of Hispano music.