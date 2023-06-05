SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County offices just got a little roomier. A new opening reclaimed some office space.

It was once a decommissioned car wash, but now, it’s home to 20 new offices for Santa Fe County Public Works. The employees are excited about the convenient, new space.

“It’s important for the county, especially for collaboration purposes. When we’re working on projects, it’s a lot easier to work with your counterparts and your coworkers if they’re in the same building or in the same location,” said Miguel Romero.

The 3,600 sq. ft., two-story location was slated to cost about $1.5 million, but they came in under budget.