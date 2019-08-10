Carson National Forest to hold series of public meetings on management plan

This Oct. 3, 2012 photo shows fall color along the 85-mile loop in Northern New Mexico known as the Enchanted Circle. Visitors can head out from Taos and take in scenery from Kit Carson National Forest, the Sangre de Cristo mountain range and the Moreno Valley, along with towns like Questa, Red River, Angel Fire […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The public can now weigh in on a proposed management plan for the Carson National Forest.

The proposal outlines how more than 2,340 square miles of forest land across four counties would be managed. Officials say the proposal highlights changes in economic, social, and ecological conditions and includes input from elected officials, Native American tribes, land grants, and community members.

The 90-day period for the public to comment will begin on August 9, 2019 and will end on November 7, 2019. Online comment submissions are preferred, click here to submit.

A series of public meetings will also provide the public with an opportunity to submit formal comments. The first community meeting will begin on August 20, 2019, at the SF Community College.

To view the public meeting schedule, click here.