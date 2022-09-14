Welcome sign to the Carson National Forest along highway 68 near Taos, New Mexico. | Adobe Stock

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More areas impacted by the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire are now reopen. The Carson National Forest announced Wednesday, 75,000 acres of the Camino Real Ranger District are back open to the public.

Forest officials say crews made progress reducing the footprint of the fire in the area and that allowed them to open parts of the forest. “Over 500 personnel remain committed to post-fire work, and we plan to reopen additional areas of the forest as more is completed,” Deputy Forest Supervisor Andrea Jones said in a release. Reopened areas include areas near Angostura, Mora, Penasco and Valle Escondido. Areas remaining closed include Bear Mountain, Bear Wallow Ridge, La Jara Canyon and La Junta Road.

Popular roads and trails reopened, according to a release from the Carson National Forest:

The South Boundary Trail (135) between Garcia Park and Elliot Barker Trail (1)

Forest Road 438West off Highway 518

Note: Forest Road 438 between Rio Chiquito Road (437) and the Rito de la Olla Trail (438) remains closed.

La Junta Road (76) is now open from Highway 518 to Luna Creek Road (17)

Note: The road remains closed from the Angel Fire side

Alamitos Road (161) with access to the Serpent Lake Trailhead

Rio Pueblo

Officials say due to flash flooding risk, camping is prohibited. They also say visitors should be aware of fallen rocks and debris in the reopen areas and possible flash flooding in the area.