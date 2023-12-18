TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Seasonal closures will begin January 1, 2024, in Carson National Forest. Some forest roads will close until May.

The closures are designed to protect wildlife over the winter. They also help protect watershed areas and soil, the U.S. Forest Service says.

“The Carson National Forest is a biologically rich landscape that support a diversity of wildlife,” Acting Forest Supervisor Jack Lewis said in a press release. “It’s very important to continue protecting species as they overwinter.”

Portions of Valle Vidal will close in order to protect a large elk herd. That means campgrounds and the Shuree Pond area are off-limits.

Other areas are also closed throughout Carson National Forest on a seasonal basis. For a map of closures in the Camino Real Ranger District, check this link. For a map of seasonal closure areas in the Questa Ranger District, check this link. And for closures in Canjilon, El Rito, and Tres Piedras Ranger Districts, check this link.