Carson National Forest now offering fuelwood permits

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Fuelwood permits are now available from the Carson National Forest. Permits can be purchased by calling any ranger district office.
A press release from the Forest Service states that a fuelwood permit, tags, and a current fuelwood guide will be mailed within 10 business days. Permits will expire on December 31, 2021.
Permits cost $20 and are good for up to 10 cords of dead and down wood. The permits are valid on the entire forest with the exception of designated wilderness and restricted permit areas.
Those interested in purchasing a permit can call any of the following Carson National Forest offices Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.:
- Questa Ranger District (575) 586-0520
- Camino Real Ranger District (575) 587-2255
- El Rito Ranger District (575) 581-4554
- Tres Piedras (575) 758-8678
- Canjilon Ranger District (575) 684-2489
- Jicarilla Ranger District (505) 632-2956
- Superviso’s Office in Taos (575) 758-6200
Customers are asked to have their full name, ID number, mailing address, vehicle information, and valid credit card number available. The Forest Service states that if no one is available to take your call, leave a voicemail with your name and phone number and allow up to 24 hours for a callback.
Forest officials urge customers not to leave credit card information on voicemail recordings.