Carson National Forest delays fuelwood permit sales

New Mexico

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Carson National Forest announced Wednesday they will be delaying the sale of personal-use fuelwood permits to June 1. According to a news release, the decision to delay permit sales based on the COVID-19 virus projected peak in New Mexico.

The news release also states that as long as Forest Service offices are conducting business virtually, fuelwood permits will be sold through virtual customer service format. More information on purchasing a permit and collect fuelwood supplies for next winter will be provided as the Carson National Forest continues to refine processes for customer service operations.

Also new this year, the $20 permit is good for up to 10 cords, which is double the previous limit of five cords. Dead-and-down permits that expire on Dec. 31, 2020 are valid on the entire forest except designated wilderness areas.

The Carson National Forest will continue to assess the the best way to provide services to people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers with an immediate emergency/hardship need for personal-use fuelwood prior to June 1 may be eligible for an emergency authorization to collect up to two cords of dead and down fuelwood between May 1 and May 31. According to the release, district rangers will make individual determinations for emergency authorization on a case-by-case basis.

Contact one of the Carson National Forest offices below for more information on fuelwood permits.

LocationHoursPhone
Questa Ranger District8 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 1 – 4:30 p.m.575.758.6231
Camino Real Ranger District8 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 1 – 4:30 p.m.575.758.6232
El Rito Ranger District8 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 1 – 4:30 p.m.575.758.6233
Tres Piedras Ranger District8 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 1 – 4:30 p.m.575.758.6234
Canjilon Ranger District8 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 1 – 4:30 p.m.575.758.6235
Jicarilla Ranger District8 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 1 – 4:30 p.m.575.758.6236
Supervisor’s Office8 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 1 – 4:30 p.m.575.758.6237

Latest Video