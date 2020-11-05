Carson National Forest Christmas tree permits to be available online

What you need to know about Christmas tree permits

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Carson National Forest announced that it will start selling cut-your-own Christmas tree permits.

Starting Monday, Nov. 9, online sales will be available through Recreation.gov. Interested people can print their permit, place it on the dashboard of their vehicle, and head into the woods.

The prices for the nonrefundable Christmas tree permits are:

  • 10 feet and under – $5 per tree
  • 10 feet to 15 feet  –  $10 per tree
  • 16 feet to 20 feet   – $15 per tree

Permits purchased online will also include an additional $2.50 service fee. Permits can also be purchased over the phone starting Nov. 9. by calling any of the Carson National Forest district offices.

Also, as part of the “Every Kid Outdoors” initiative every fourth grader is eligible for a free holiday tree permit with a valid Every Kid Outdoor pass. The online Every Kid Outdoors permits will include the $2.50 service fee.

The cutting period for Christmas trees is Nov. 9 to Dec. 31, 2020. Tree Carson National Forest Christmas tree permits are only valid on land within forest boundaries. Tree cutting is prohibited within 300 feet of streams, rivers and paved roads, in all recreation camp areas and designated Wilderness Areas.

