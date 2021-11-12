Carson National Forest Christmas tree permits now available

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Christmas tree permits are now available for the Carson National Forest. Permits are priced based on tree height and as many as three permits can be bought per person. Fourth graders are able to get a free Christmas tree permit thanks to the Every Kid Outdoor initiative.
The initiative encourages kids and their families to see America’s national wonders and historic sites for free. The following are prices based on tree height:
- $5.00 for trees 10 feet tall
- $10.00 for trees up to 15 feet tall
- $15.00 for trees up to 20 feet tall
The Forest Service says for more information or to buy permits, you can call any of the following district offices Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.:
- Camino Real Ranger District: (575) 587-2255
- Canjilon Ranger District: (575) 684-2489
- El Rito Ranger District: (575) 581-4554
- Jicarilla Ranger District: (505) 632-2956
- Questa Ranger District: (575) 586-0520
- Tres Piedras Ranger District: (575) 758-8678
- Supervisor’s Office (Taos): (575) 758-6200
To buy permits online, visit recreation.gov/tree-permits.