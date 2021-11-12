Carson National Forest Christmas tree permits now available

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
What you need to know about Christmas tree permits

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Christmas tree permits are now available for the Carson National Forest. Permits are priced based on tree height and as many as three permits can be bought per person. Fourth graders are able to get a free Christmas tree permit thanks to the Every Kid Outdoor initiative.

Story Continues Below

The initiative encourages kids and their families to see America’s national wonders and historic sites for free. The following are prices based on tree height:

  •  $5.00 for trees 10 feet tall
  • $10.00 for trees up to 15 feet tall
  • $15.00 for trees up to 20 feet tall

The Forest Service says for more information or to buy permits, you can call any of the following district offices Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

  • Camino Real Ranger District: (575) 587-2255
  • Canjilon Ranger District: (575) 684-2489
  • El Rito Ranger District: (575) 581-4554
  • Jicarilla Ranger District: (505) 632-2956
  • Questa Ranger District: (575) 586-0520
  • Tres Piedras Ranger District: (575) 758-8678
  • Supervisor’s Office (Taos): (575) 758-6200

To buy permits online, visit recreation.gov/tree-permits.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES