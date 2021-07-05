Carlsbad’s first Black police officer dies

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad’s first Black police officer has died. James Williams began his career as a patrolman in Carlsbad in 1970. The Carlsbad Police Department says he was a pillar of the community and focused on establishing a good relationship with law enforcement and the public.
Story continues below
- Crime: Suspect arrested in Los Angeles for 2017 murder of teen at Albuquerque Dion’s
- Politics: DEEP DIVE: New laws taking effect July 1 in New Mexico
- New Mexico: Former US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88 in Taos, NM
- Local Elections: Manny Gonzales’ mayoral campaign accused of forging signatures
Williams also helped coordinate neighborhood watch programs and took a special interest in gang prevention. He was eventually promoted to captain before he retired.