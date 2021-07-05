Carlsbad’s first Black police officer dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Fourth of July was the state's first major holiday since fully reopening, but first responders say some celebrations got out of hand, with hundreds of calls for illegal fireworks popping off. If you were in the metro the night of July 4, you likely heard the ear-splitting whistles and pops of illegal fireworks well into the early hours of Monday morning. Local officials say they got tons of noise complaints and reports throughout the night.

"There's a whole handful of illegal fireworks that the Bernalillo County Commission just banned recently and made a statement on, and we had posted all of that to our social media, everyone is aware of which fireworks are illegal and which ones are not," said Jayme Fuller with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office. "I'm new to Albuquerque so I haven't really ever experienced this many fireworks in a central location or in my neighborhood. It is very loud. A lot of people, my neighbors shot off, and was that gunshots or fireworks?"