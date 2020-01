CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The community is invited to a birthday party for New Mexico’s most creative bear.

“Maggie,” who lives at Carlsbad’s Living Desert Zoo, is known for her talent for painting with her paws. Saturday, the zoo is celebrating Maggie’s 15th birthday with children’s activities before the public gets to watch Maggie open her gift.

The festivities start at 1 p.m.