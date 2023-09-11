CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – After several setbacks, the trial for a Carlsbad woman accused in the fentanyl overdose of her 12-year-old son is underway.

Alexis Murray Smith is facing two child abuse charges related to her 12-year-old son Brent Sullivan’s death two years ago.

Kellie Smith, Alexis’ mother, was also charged but was released from custody last year.

Investigators said Alexis and her mother were selling fentanyl and knew Sullivan was stealing from their stash.

Police said Kellie told them it was the fourth time Sullivan had overdosed. Her trial is set to start in November.

If convicted, both women are facing life in prison.