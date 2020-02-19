Carlsbad Police investigate after skeletal remains found

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carlsbad Police Department is investigating after skeletal remains were found in a field on Tuesday. CPD reports that around 10 p.m., the department received a report of what appeared to be human bones in a field located east of the 2500 block of Davis Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the skeletal remains of a human body. Detectives and evidence technicians arrived at the scene early on Wednesday morning and began processing the scene where they also discovered very weathered clothing and other articles police say will aid them in their investigation.

CPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating and is asking anyone who may have information regarding this incident to call the Carlsbad Police Department at 575-885-2111.