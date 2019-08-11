Carlsbad Police arrest teen in shooting death

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE)- Carlsbad Police are asking the public to come forward with any information into the shooting death of a 17-year-old teen.

Police say Friday around 9:18 a.m., officers found the male teen with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to the Carlsbad Medical Center where authorities say he was flown out.

The teen passed away shortly after. Authorities say their investigative efforts led to the arrest of another 17-year-old male.

He has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, unlawful possession of a handgun by a person, and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Carlsbad Police Department at 575-885-2111 ext. 240.