Carlsbad police arrest man for allegedly killing 8-year-old daughter

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carlsbad Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly killed his daughter Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a little before 2 p.m. on Saturday to a residence on the 2600 block of Davis Street and made contact with the girl’s father, Juan Lerma, who was then taken into questioning. The girl was found dead at the scene.

After he was questioned by police, Lerma was arrested for abuse of a child resulting in death, tampering with evidence, and intimidation of a witness. If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to call the Carlsbad Police Department at (575) 885-2111 Ext. 2240.