CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad Fire Department is reminding the public of something important. They want people to note that outdoor fires are not allowed within city limits.

The fire department responded to a grass fire in the Lower Tansill area Saturday afternoon.

It was put out before it could burn into populated areas.

So, as a reminder, they’re telling people that fire risk is increasing with high temps and spring winds.