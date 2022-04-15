CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – With the high fire danger, Carlsbad Caverns is taking measures to prevent wildfires. The park is closing Walnut Canyon Desert Dr. because of the tall grass in some areas. The extreme fire danger is due to prolonged hot, dry, and windy weather.

Charcoal and wood fires are prohibited on park grounds, along with cooking stoves and open flames. Smoking is also prohibited. These measures will be in effect until the fire danger subsides.