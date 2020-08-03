Carlsbad murder suspect shot by police in Texas

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A Carlsbad man suspected of killing his wife was wounded in an officer-involved shooting roughly 68 miles away in Pecos, Texas. Over the weekend deputies got into a shootout with Bernando Fernandez. Carlsbad Police believe Fernandez fled the city after killing his 48-year-old wife. Officers found her body Saturday evening while responding to a domestic violence call.
A deputy in Reeves County, Texas spotted Fernandez’s car and tried to pull him over. An officer-involved shooting ensued and Fernandez was hit. He’ll likely be extradited back to New Mexico to face a murder charge.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day